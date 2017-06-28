Worker Dies After Falling From Catwalk at Little Caesars Arena i - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Worker Dies After Falling From Catwalk at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

An electrical worker is dead after falling from a catwalk at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

It happened around 8 Wednesday morning.

The worker fell about 75 feet into the bleacher area.

He passed away at the hospital.

It's unclear if the worker was wearing a safety harness.

Construction at the arena was put on hold for the rest of the day.