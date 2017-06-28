Person of Interest in Missing Person Case Arrested for Attempted Rape in Livonia

The person of interest in the Danielle Stislicki missing person case has been arrested in connection with the previously unsolved attempted rape of a woman in Livonia.

Police say the woman was jogging back in September when she was grabbed around the neck and hit on the side of the face.

The two fought as the man tried to drag her towards a nearby river.

Police say the man tried to remove the woman's clothing and told her he wanted to have sex with her.

The person of interest is a former security guard who worked with Stislicki.

He hasn't been named yet, and is expected to be charged Wednesday.