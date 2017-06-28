Snyder Signs Legislation Allowing Drivers To Provide Electronic - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Snyder Signs Legislation Allowing Drivers To Provide Electronic Proof of Registration

Posted: Updated:

Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation that allows drivers to provide proof of auto registration electronically.

Snyder says that it is important for the state laws to evolve with the changes in technology.

The law prohibits law enforcement from accessing any additional content on the device, and it also protects the officers’ liability while in physical possession of the device.