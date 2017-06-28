TNT Fireworks Recalls Red White & Blue Smoke Fireworks - Northern Michigan's News Leader

TNT Fireworks Recalls Red White & Blue Smoke Fireworks

Posted: Updated:

The 4th of July is coming up fast and if you have TNT Branded Red White & Blue Smoke Fireworks, they're being recalled.

The blue ammo smoke effect could shoot out quickly from the bottom of the tube and explode.

You can return them to where you bought them and get a full refund.

They were not sold in Michigan, but where sold in Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Need more details? Click here