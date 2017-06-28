5-Year-Old Girl Makes Sandwiches for Firefighters Battling Mottville Factory Fire

A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
Luke Sawyer is celebrating one year as chief of police in the village of Shepherd, one year of making the department approachable.
An electrical worker is dead after falling from a catwalk at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
The person of interest in the Danielle Stislicki missing person case has been arrested in connection with the previously unsolved attempted rape of a woman in Livonia.
Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation that allows drivers to provide proof of auto registration electronically.
A 5-year old Michigan girl is spreading a lot of love, and peanut butter and jelly.
The 4th of July is coming up fast and if you have TNT Branded Red White & Blue Smoke Fireworks, they're being recalled.
The Canadian man accused of stabbing a Flint airport officer will remain in jail while his case continues.
The state is suing Flint, saying the city council has refused to approve a long-term water deal.
A Chippewa County man will spend at least 10 years in prison for running a meth lab.
A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Isabella County.
A Traverse City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after running from police in Peninsula Township.
“We are so proud to be welcoming these ladies to their new roles. We know they will help us continue to showcase our commitment to telling the stories of Northern Michigan. Viewers will receive the most up-to-date information from the very best,” says Kevin Dunaway, Vice President/General Manager.
Gladwin County has declared a state of emergency as it continues to deal with flood damage.
Downstate media say the main suspect in a missing persons case was arrested.
He started as an Oscoda County Country Boy, then found his wings. A member of the high-flying demonstration squadron’s team, he’s set to help them wow crowds up north this weekend.
People are still picking up the pieces from the flooding waters that washed out several roads and created serious water damage for local people.
We have an update on a bomb threat in Kalkaska. The sheriff says he now knows who did it.
25 students at Evart High School celebrated success they achieved with the help of a unique new program.
