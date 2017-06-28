5-Year-Old Girl Makes Sandwiches for Firefighters Battling Mottville Factory Fire

A 5-year old Michigan girl is spreading a lot of love, and peanut butter and jelly.

Jazmyne Hunt was with her mom when they drove past the Mottville mulch factory fire we told you about earlier this week.

She thought the firefighters might be hungry and decided to help.

Jazmyne emptied her piggy bank and bought the essentials for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

With her mother’s help and an assembly line, they made nearly 50 sandwiches and brought them to the firefighters.

The firefighters are making progress, but smoke still fills the air.

It's expected to smolder for about a week.