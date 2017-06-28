Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Sunny Day on Old Mission Penins - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Sunny Day on Old Mission Peninsula

Posted: Updated:

As stormy weather rolls in, photojournalist Erin Malone brings us a bright spot.

Today’s Sights and Sounds brings us to a sunny, beautiful day out on Old Mission Peninsula taking a look at the vines with both a drone and on the ground.