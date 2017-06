Independence Day Events Around Northern Michigan

We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!

Alpena County:

- Alpena Co. parade, July 4, 11 a.m., Alpena County Fairgrounds

- Alpena Co. fireworks, July 4, 10:30 p.m., Alpena Waterfront, Mich-e-ke-wis Park

- 17th Annual Thunder Bay Maritime Festival, July 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary

Antrim County:

- Central Lake fireworks, July 4, dusk, Herrick Athletic Field

- Shanty Creek fireworks, July 3, dusk, Shanty Creek Resorts

- Torch Lake fireworks, July 4, dusk, over South Torch Lake

Benzie County:

- Beulah celebrations, July 4, 8 a.m. to 10:30 pm., Beulah Park

- Beulah parade, July 4, 1:30 p.m., downtown Beulah

- Beulah fireworks, July 4, dusk, Crystal Lake

- Crystal Mountain Family Carnival & Fireworks, July 3, dusk, Crystal Mountain

- Frankfort parade, July 4, 9 a.m., Main St. Frankfort

- Frankfort fireworks, July 4, 10 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach in Frankfort

Charlevoix County:

- Beaver Island parade, July 4, 2 p.m., Beaver Island

- Beaver Island fireworks, July 4, dusk, on the harbor

- Boyne City Festival, July 3 to 4, Veterans Park

- Boyne City parade, July 4, 10 a.m., Boyne City

- Boyne City Family Fun and Fireworks, July 4, dusk, Veterans Park

- East Jordan Freedom Festival, June 27 to July 1, East Jordan

- East Jordan Freedom Festival fireworks, July 1, dusk, over Lake Charlevoix

Cheboygan County:

- Cheboygan parade, July 4,10 a.m., Main St. Cheboygan

- Indian River parade, July 4, 11 a.m., Indian River

- Indian River fireworks, July 1, dusk, DeVoe Public Beach

- Mackinaw City celebrations, July 4, 1 to 3 p.m., Marina Lawn, 9 p.m. to Dusk, Conkling Heritage Park

- Mackinaw City fireworks, July 4, dusk, Conkling Heritage Park

- Mullett Lake Village fireworks, July 3, dusk, Dodges Point Road

Chippewa County:

- DeTour Village celebrations, July 2 to 4, Detour Village

- DeTour Village parade, July 4, noon, Ontario Street

- DeTour Village fireworks, July 4, 10 p.m., Frying Pan Island

- Drummond Island fireworks, July 4, dusk, the ball field behind Drummond Island Elementary School

- Paradise celebrations, July 4, 7 to 11 a.m., and 7 to 9 p.m., Whitefish Township Community Center

- Paradise parade, July 4, 1 p.m., downtown Paradise

- Paradise fireworks, July 4, dusk, over Whitefish Bay

- Sault Ste. Marie parade, July 4, evening, along Ashmun Street to Portage Avenue

- Sault Ste. Marie fireworks, July 4, dusk, downtown Ashmun Street

- Trout Lake Strawberry Social, July 1, 1 to 3 p.m., Township Hall

- Trout Lake Arts and Crafts, July 2, 10 a.m., Mini Park

- Trout Lake parade, July 2, 2 p.m. Trout Lake

- Trout Lake fireworks, July 2, dusk, Trout Lake State Forest Campground

Clare County:

- Harrison Demolition Derby and Fireworks, July 3, Derby 7 p.m., Fireworks 10 p.m., Clare County Fairgrounds

Crawford County:

- Grayling parade, July 4, 11 a.m., Michigan Avenue

- Grayling fireworks, July 4, dusk, viewable in downtown Grayling

Emmet County:

- Bay Harbor fireworks, July 3, dusk, over Bay Harbor Lake

- Harbor Springs Paul Revere three and 10 mile run, July 4, Harbor Springs

- Harbor Springs Art Fair, July 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Zorn Park

- Harbor Springs United Methodist Church Cookout, July 4, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., United Methodist Church

- Harbor Springs parade, July 4, 1 p.m., Main, State and Bay streets

- Harbor Springs Young American Perform Live, July 4, 3 p.m., Shay Park

- Harbor Springs fireworks, July 4, 10 p.m., over Little Traverse Bay

- Mackinaw City celebrations, July 4, 1 to 3 p.m., Marina Lawn, 9 p.m. to dusk, Conkling Heritage

- Mackinaw City fireworks, July 4, dusk, Conkling Heritage Park

- Petoskey parade, July 4, 6 p.m., Petoskey

- Petoskey fireworks, July 4, dusk, Bayfront Park

- Red, White and Brew, July 1, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Harbor Springs

Gladwin County:

- Beaverton parade, July 4, 1 p.m., Beaverton

- Beaverton fireworks, July 4, dusk, Ross Lake Park

Grand Traverse County:

- Fife Lake fireworks, July 4, dusk, over Fife Lake

- National Cherry Festival, June 30 to July 6, downtown Traverse City

- Traverse City fireworks, July 4, 10:30 p.m., West Grand Traverse Bay

Isabella County:

- Red, White, BBQ and Blues Campout, July 1, 6 to 10 p.m., Gammy Woods Family Campground

- Soaring Eagle’s Stars and Stripes Spectacular, July 4 to 6, Soaring Eagle Casino

- Soaring Eagle fireworks, July 4, dusk, Soaring Eagle Casino

- Play on the Way—Red, White and Blue Day, July 1, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Coldwater Lake Park

Lake County:

- Big Star Lake fireworks, July 1, dusk, Big Star Lake

- Luther Logging Days fireworks, July 2, dusk, Mill Pond Park

- Luther Logging Days Festival, June 30 to July 2, Luther

- Leelanau

- Leland fireworks, July 3, dusk, Hancock Field and Park

- Leland parade, July 4, 3 p.m., Main Street Leland

- Northport fireworks, July 4, dusk, Village Parks and Marina

Luce County:

- Newberry Parade, July 4, 10 :30 a.m., downtown Newberry

Mackinac County:

- Curtis parade, July 2, 12:30 p.m. Curtis

- Curtis boat parade and fireworks, July 2, dusk, Curtis Park

- Cedarville fireworks, July 4, dusk, over Cedarville Bay

- Mackinac Island celebrations, July 4, dusk, Windermere Point over the lake

- Mackinaw City fireworks, July 4, dusk, Launched over the bay at the State Dock

- Naubinway celebrations, July 2, 6:30 to 11 p.m., Naubinway Pavillion, July 3, 7 p.m. to midnight, Naubinway Pavilion and Wyse Lawn Lake Street, July 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Naubinway

- Naubinway parade, July 4, 1 p.m., Naubinway

- Naubinway Thunder Over the Bay fireworks, July 4, dusk, over the Bay

Manistee County:

- Manistee National Forest Festival, June 30 to July 4, Manistee

- Manistee National Forest Festival fireworks, July 3, 10:30 p.m., First Street Beach, over Lake Michigan

- Manistee National Forest Festival parade, July 4, 10 a.m., west on River Street to First Street

- Up North on the Fourth fireworks, July 4, at dusk, over Crystal Lake

Mason County:

- Hamlin lake fireworks, July 1, 10:15 p.m., Camp Douglas Smith

- Ludington Freedom Festival, July 3 to 4, Ludington

- Ludington Freedom Festival fireworks, July 4, 10:30 p.m., Stearns Park

- Ludington Freedom Festival parade, July 4, 2 p.m., Ludington Avenue

Mecosta County:

- Big Rapids fireworks, July 4, dusk, Big Rapids Fairgrounds

- Chippewa Lake celebrations, July 1, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Chippewa Lake

- Chippewa Lake fireworks, July 1, dusk

- Chippewa Lake Boat Parade, July 4, noon to 3 p.m., East Bay General Store

- Mecosta parade, July 4, 6 p.m., down Michigan Avenue

- Mecosta fireworks, July 4, dusk, Mecosta Fairgrounds

Midland County:

- Midland fireworks, July 4, dusk, Chippewassee Park

- Sanford Lake fireworks, July 4, 10pm, Community of Christ Campground

Missaukee County:

- Lake City Greatest Fourth in the North, June 30 to July 4, Lake City

- Lake City GFITN parade, July 4,10 a.m., Lake City

- Lake City GFITN fireworks July 4, 10:30 p.m., over Lake Missaukee, M-66

- Falmouth fireworks, July 4, dusk, off Falmouth Heights Beach

Montcalm County:

- Crystal Motor Speedway fireworks, July 3, dusk, Crystal Motor Speedway

- Crystal Lake Summer Celebration fireworks, July 4, 10:30 p.m., over Crystal Lake

Montmorency County:

- Atlanta Lions Pancake Breakfast, July 4, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Briley Twp. Park Pavilion

- Atlanta parade, July 4, 11 a.m., downtown Atlanta

- Atlanta fireworks, July 4, dusk, Atlanta Schools

- Brush Mill River Days fireworks, July 2, dusk, Emerick Park

- East Twin Lake boat parade, July 4, 5 p.m., Lewiston

- East Twin Lake fireworks, July 4, dusk, Lewiston

- Hillman Mill River Days, July 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and July 2, 2 to 4 p.m., Brush Creek Mill

- Johannesburg parade, July 4, 11 a.m., Johannesburg

- Johannesburg fireworks, July 4, dusk, Johannesburg - Lewiston School

- Lewiston Parade, July 4, 11 a.m., downtown Lewiston

- West Twin Lake boat parade, July 3, 5 p.m., Lewiston

- West Twin Lake fireworks, July 3, dusk, Lewiston

Newaygo County:

- Croton Freedom Fest on the Causeway, July 8, 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Croton

- Croton fireworks, July 8, dusk, Croton Causeway

- Hesperia Family Fun Fest fireworks, July 4, dusk, downtown Hesperia

Oceana County:

- Hart Spark fireworks, July 2, 10 p.m., John Gurney Park Beach over Hart Lake

- Hesperia Family Fun Fest, July 4, dusk, downtown Hesperia

- Pentwater fireworks, July 3, 10 p.m., Clare County Fairground

- Silver Lake fireworks, July 4, dusk, Silver Lake

Ogemaw County:

- Rose City Parade and events, July 4, 4 to 5 p.m.

- Rose City Festival Fireworks July 4 at Dusk. Houghton Creek Park

- West Branch Parade, July 4, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., West Branch

- West Branch fireworks, July 4, dusk, M-30

Osceola County:

- Evart fireworks, July 3, dusk, Evart Municipal Airport

- Evart parade, July 4, 11 a.m., Main Street, Evart

- Evart Party in the Park, July 4, after parade, Riverside Park

Oscoda County:

- Luzerne celebrations, July 1, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Luzerne

- Luzerne fireworks July 1, dusk, Luzerne

- Luzerne parade, July 1, 4 p.m. downtown

- Oscoda parade July 4, 11 a.m., downtown Oscoda

- Oscoda fireworks July 4, dusk, Oscoda Beach Park east on River Road

- Comins festivities, July 3, 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Comins

- Comins fireworks, July 3, dusk, Skyline Event Center

- Comins parade, July 4, 11 a.m., Comins

- Mio Festivities, July 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mio

- Mio parade, July 4, 2 p.m., Mio

- Mio fireworks, July 4, dusk, Mio Pond

Otsego County:

- Otsego Lake boat parade, July 3, 3 p.m., Otsego Lake

- Otsego Lake fireworks, July 1, dusk, Otsego County Park

- Treetops Resort 4th of July Celebration, July 2, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Treetops Resort, Gaylord

- Treetops Resort fireworks, July 2, dusk, Treetops Resort, Gaylord

Presque Isle County:

- Onaway Speedway fireworks, July 1, dusk, 4624 M-3

- Onaway fireworks, July 4, dusk, at Horrocks Field

- Onaway parade, July 5, 10:30 a.m., New Lighthouse Park

- Presque Isle Light Up The Sky fireworks, July 1, dusk, Presque Isle Harbor

Roscommon County:

- Houghton Lake fireworks, July 3, 10 p.m., view from K-Mart parking lot or Quest Fireworks

- Lyon Twp. Parade and Bike Decorating Contest, July 1, 10 a.m., Lyon Twp.

- Roscommon fireworks, 10:15 p.m., Roscommon Fire Training Grounds

- Roscommon parade, July 4, 11 a.m., Family Fare to the VFW Hall

- St. Helen fireworks, July 2, dusk, Richfield Twp. Park

Wexford County:

- Cadillac Freedom Festival, June 30 to July 2, Cadillac

- Cadillac fireworks, July 2, dusk, Cadillac City Park

- Cadillac parade, July 1, 10 a.m., downtown Cadillac