Healthy Living: LITT Therapy

A cutting edge treatment that was once used mostly on people with uncontrolled seizures is now emerging as a life-saving option for those with brain cancer.

As Michelle Dunaway shows us, laser interstitial thermal therapy, or LITT, is helping make lives better for patients that have recurring brain tumors.

Doctors say LITT can also be used to help patients who don't respond to another form of surgery, called stereotactic radiosurgery, or patients who have tissue death caused by radiation.