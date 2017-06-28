Man Accused of Stabbing Flint Airport Officer Denied Bond

The Canadian man accused of stabbing a Flint airport officer will remain in jail while his case continues.

Amor Ftouhi is accused of stabbing Lieutenant Jeff Neville last week in the neck at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

Ftouhi was not granted bond because he lives outside the U.S. and the seriousness of his charge.

The FBI says Ftouhi bought a knife during his five days in the U.S. but was unsuccessful when he tried to buy a gun.

Police say he yelled "God is great" in Arabic when he attacked Lieutenant Neville.

Neville was released from the hospital earlier this week.