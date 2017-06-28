Michigan Sues Flint For Refusing to Approve Long-Term Water Deal

The state is suing Flint, saying the city council has refused to approve a long-term water deal.

Flint leaders did not approve a recommendation to buy water long-term from a Detroit-area system.

The state says not approving a deal is endangering people already troubled by a lead-tainted water crisis.

The state DEQ had previously threatened legal action if the council did not approve Mayor Karen Weaver's recommendation or a reasonable alternative by Monday.

The council instead approved a short-term extension of its contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority, against the wishes of Mayor Weaver.

Flint's water has improved since lead leached from the pipes when they switched their water source to the Flint River.