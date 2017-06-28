Chippewa County Man Sentenced to Prison for Running Meth Lab - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Chippewa County Man Sentenced to Prison for Running Meth Lab

A Chippewa County man will spend at least 10 years in prison for running a meth lab.

He pleaded guilty to charges including operating a meth lab and delivery of a controlled substance.  

Cody Power was arrested last November after Tri-DENT busted a drug house in Dafter Township.

Investigators say Power and two others were operating an active meth lab inside an abandoned church.