Man Sentenced to Prison for Clare County Gas Station Robbery - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Sentenced to Prison for Clare County Gas Station Robbery

Posted: Updated:

A man has been sentenced after being tied to an armed robbery at a Clare County gas station.

It happened in January at the Sunrise Convenience Store at First and Main streets in Harrison.

Deputies say Rodney Milton held a gun to the back of a clerks head and then stole cash.

They later caught Milton after a seven mile chase.

Milton has been sentenced to 16 years in prison and must pay several fines for weapon and armed robbery charges.