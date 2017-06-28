Taevon is a boy who loves cars, Legos and dogs.

He's a compassionate boy who is hoping to finally find his forever family.

Taevon is 11 years old.

“If I had three wishes, I would want a family, a nice job and a car,” said Taevon.

Taevon likes playing with Legos and dreams of having a pet dog.

“I'd like a dog because I like feeding them, and I like doing chores for the dog, like cleaning up its poop and stuff,” explained Taevon.

Taevon wants to find a family to adopt him.

“Be nice to your parents,” said Taevon. “Family is important to me, because you get to spend time together. They help you do a lot of things. I'd like them to help me with my homework.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Taevon and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.