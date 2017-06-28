Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Car in Isabella County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Car in Isabella County

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Isabella County.

State police say both the car and the bicycle were headed west on River Road when it happened in Union Township Tuesday night.

The biker was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, and then to Midland where he died.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is believed to have been a factor.