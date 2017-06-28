Traverse City Man Crashes Car While Running From Police

A Traverse City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after running from police in Peninsula Township.

He crashed his vehicle when they tried to pull him over.

It happened in Grand Traverse County just before midnight Tuesday night.

Deputies say they were on another traffic stop when they saw a car speed past them.

They say this car was going more than 100 miles per hour.

Deputies caught up with him after he ran off the road near Gary Road, hit a couple of trees and stopped on the beach.

Police say right now the crash in under investigation to see if drugs and alcohol are involved.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we continue working to bring you the latest details on this crash.