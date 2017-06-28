State Senate To Vote On Bill Raising Motorcycle Registration Taxes, Fees

The state Senate is expected to take a final vote on legislation to raise registration taxes and safety training fees for motorcyclists.

The bill would increase the annual registration fee to $25.

It would also increase initial endorsement fees from $13.50 to $16 and raise renewals to $7.

The extra money will go towards existing motorcycle safety education programs and fund a new program promoting motorcycle awareness.

Michigan increased penalties last year for operating a motorcycle without the correct safety endorsement.