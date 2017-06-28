Mount Pleasant Residents Still Feeling Effects of the Major Storms

This morning people are still picking up the pieces from the flooding waters that washed out several roads and created serious water damage for local people.
Engineers Day is the annual celebration of the engineers that built and the engineers that maintain the busiest lock system in the world!
If you’re looking for some new camping gear, we’re sharing a few products in this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday that could make all the difference during your next outdoor adventure.
New details on the Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer at the Flint Bishop International Airport.
A family riding their way across the state of Michigan. They'll use a bicycle built for three to fight back against cancer.
25 students at Evart High School celebrated success they achieved with the help of a unique new program.
Downstate media say the main suspect in a missing persons case was arrested.
The state authorized $4 million to be used to defend the people and agencies facing legal trouble from Flint's water crisis.
The Traverse City Boom Boom Club is a local non-profit that works all year to raise money to put on the 4th of July firework show over West Grand Traverse Bay.
On your marks, get set, and go! Sault Ste. Marie is getting ready to welcome the Great Race! Right now drivers are racing their way from Florida all the way to Michigan. A fleet of antique cars will travel 2,000 miles and arrive in the Sault this weekend..
Gladwin County has declared a state of emergency as it continues to deal with flood damage.
He started as an Oscoda County Country Boy, then found his wings. A member of the high-flying demonstration squadron’s team, he’s set to help them wow crowds up north this weekend.
A Roscommon woman is OK after causing a wild chain reaction after hitting a utility pole.
We have an update on a bomb threat in Kalkaska. The sheriff says he now knows who did it.
A Cadillac man is accused of attacking someone with his car.
Mount Pleasant police arrested a man after they say he elbowed a security guard at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital.
Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
