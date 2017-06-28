Flint Airport Stabbing Suspect to Appear in Court

We're learning new details on the Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer at the Flint Bishop International Airport.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader learned he'll make an appearance in a Michigan courtroom.

Amor Ftouhi is charged with committing violence at an airport by stabbing Lieutenant Jeff Neville in the neck while yelling "God is great" in Arabic.

Ftouhi is unlikely to be granted bond today due to the seriousness of his charges and because he lives outside the U.S.

Neville has since been released from the hospital.

The FBI says Ftouhi tried to buy a gun when he arrived in the United States, but was unsuccessful so he bought a knife instead.