MTM On The Road: Soo Locks Engineers Day

“We are so proud to be welcoming these ladies to their new roles. We know they will help us continue to showcase our commitment to telling the stories of Northern Michigan. Viewers will receive the most up-to-date information from the very best,” says Kevin Dunaway, Vice President/General Manager.
Engineers Day is the annual celebration of the engineers that built and the engineers that maintain the busiest lock system in the world!
A Traverse City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after running from police in Peninsula Township.
The Michigan Senate is preparing to vote on a set of bills that would end a state requirement to include small political party logos on election ballots.
People are still picking up the pieces from the flooding waters that washed out several roads and created serious water damage for local people.
The state Senate is expected to take a final vote on legislation to raise registration taxes and safety training fees for motorcyclists.
If you’re looking for some new camping gear, we’re sharing a few products in this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday that could make all the difference during your next outdoor adventure.
New details on the Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer at the Flint Bishop International Airport.
A family riding their way across the state of Michigan. They'll use a bicycle built for three to fight back against cancer.
25 students at Evart High School celebrated success they achieved with the help of a unique new program.
Gladwin County has declared a state of emergency as it continues to deal with flood damage.
Downstate media say the main suspect in a missing persons case was arrested.
He started as an Oscoda County Country Boy, then found his wings. A member of the high-flying demonstration squadron’s team, he’s set to help them wow crowds up north this weekend.
“We are so proud to be welcoming these ladies to their new roles. We know they will help us continue to showcase our commitment to telling the stories of Northern Michigan. Viewers will receive the most up-to-date information from the very best,” says Kevin Dunaway, Vice President/General Manager.
25 students at Evart High School celebrated success they achieved with the help of a unique new program.
We have an update on a bomb threat in Kalkaska. The sheriff says he now knows who did it.
A Roscommon woman is OK after causing a wild chain reaction after hitting a utility pole.
People are still picking up the pieces from the flooding waters that washed out several roads and created serious water damage for local people.
On your marks, get set, and go! Sault Ste. Marie is getting ready to welcome the Great Race! Right now drivers are racing their way from Florida all the way to Michigan. A fleet of antique cars will travel 2,000 miles and arrive in the Sault this weekend..
A Cadillac man is accused of attacking someone with his car.
