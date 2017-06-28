MTM On The Road: Sault Ste. Marie's Engineer's Day

Every year, for one day only, Sault Ste. Marie's Soo Locks open their gates to the public.

The event is called Engineers Day, it's annual celebration of the engineers that built and the engineers that maintain the busiest lock system in the world!

During Engineers Day on Friday, guests will be able to watch as freighters, barges, tugboats, and more traverse the more than 21-foot drop between Lake Superior and Lake Huron.

The lock gates are open Friday only, but the fun continues on Saturday as well for Engineers Weekend.

Saturday guests will be to tour the Hydroelectric Plant, stroll the Soo Locks Park, explore the U.S. Coast Guard Station, and much more!

Join our On The Road crew this morning as they take a step behind the historic Soo Lock gates to preview Friday and Saturday's Engineers Weekend.

For more information on how the Soo Locks work, click here.