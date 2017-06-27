Downstate Media Reports Suspect In Missing Persons Case Was Arre - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Downstate Media Reports Suspect In Missing Persons Case Was Arrested

Posted: Updated:

Downstate media say the main suspect in a missing persons case was arrested.

Danielle Stislicki went missing back in December when leaving her job in Southfield.

Livonia police say they arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault case.

They say he's also a person of interest in the investigation into Danielle’s disappearance.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we update you as more information is available.