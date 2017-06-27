Michigan Authorizes $4 Million To Defend People, Agencies Battling Flint Water Crisis

The state authorized $4 million to be used to defend the people and agencies facing legal trouble from Flint's water crisis.

Michigan has already spent millions of dollars on legal bills stemming from the crisis, including Attorney General Bill Schuette's criminal investigation into the Legionnaires ‘disease outbreak.

The additional $4 million was approved as part of a plan to extend lawyer contracts for those still working on cases.

Schuette has filed charges against 15 people for their alleged role in causing Flint's water crisis.