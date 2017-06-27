Traverse City Boom Boom Club Raising Money For 4th Of July Firework Show

You see them everywhere this time of year but do you know where the money comes from for firework shows?

The Traverse City Boom Boom Club is a local non-profit that works all year to raise money to put on the 4th of July firework show over West Grand Traverse Bay.

It’s a 30 minute show they synchronize to music and it costs roughly $50,000.

Thousands of people from all over can see it but they need your help to make it a success.

“This is our 6th year, and so we're very proud of it, but we're always trying to let people know that fireworks just don't fall out of the sky. We need to get them paid for, and especially if we want really good fireworks,” said Timothy Hinkley, board member for the Traverse City Boom Boom Club.

For more information or if you would like to donate, click here.