2,000 Miles to the UP, "Great Race" to Make Stop in Sault Ste. Marie

On your marks, get set, and go!

Sault Ste. Marie is getting ready to welcome the Great Race!

Right now drivers are racing their way from Florida all the way to Michigan.

A fleet of antique cars will travel 2,000 miles and arrive in the Sault this weekend. Most of the cars in the race are World War II-era vehicles.

Downtown Sault Ste. Marie is building up for the race, which brings in visitors from all over the nation.

“You'll be able to talk to the drivers, you'll be able to spend time with them ask them where they come from, because they come from all over the United States, and so you are going to be able to have that great time,” said Sault CBV Director Linda Hoath.

Drivers will stay overnight in the Sault on Saturday. On Sunday, they'll embark to the finish line in Traverse City.