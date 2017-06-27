Munson Healthcare Assesses Possible Impact Of GOP Senate Health Care Bill

On your marks, get set, and go! Sault Ste. Marie is getting ready to welcome the Great Race! Right now drivers are racing their way from Florida all the way to Michigan. A fleet of antique cars will travel 2,000 miles and arrive in the Sault this weekend..
On your marks, get set, and go! Sault Ste. Marie is getting ready to welcome the Great Race! Right now drivers are racing their way from Florida all the way to Michigan. A fleet of antique cars will travel 2,000 miles and arrive in the Sault this weekend..
A proposal by the Governor is aimed at ensuring kids are better prepared to enter the workforce. Governor Snyder wants to make taking a career readiness course mandatory for high school graduation.
A proposal by the Governor is aimed at ensuring kids are better prepared to enter the workforce. Governor Snyder wants to make taking a career readiness course mandatory for high school graduation.
The discussion about this health care bill and the decision to delay a vote is happening all over the country including in northern Michigan.
The discussion about this health care bill and the decision to delay a vote is happening all over the country including in northern Michigan.
A Traverse City business helped make the difference for some very deserving kids, raising thousands of dollars to help them battle cancer.
A Traverse City business helped make the difference for some very deserving kids, raising thousands of dollars to help them battle cancer.
It’s a financial struggle involving Oscoda County's EMS that has been ongoing for years. The community is worried that money problems may cut service completely.
It’s a financial struggle involving Oscoda County's EMS that has been ongoing for years. The community is worried that money problems may cut service completely.
He started as an Oscoda County Country Boy, then found his wings. A member of the high-flying demonstration squadron’s team, he’s set to help them wow crowds up north this weekend.
He started as an Oscoda County Country Boy, then found his wings. A member of the high-flying demonstration squadron’s team, he’s set to help them wow crowds up north this weekend.
The Red Cross has been set up in Mount Pleasant High School since Friday, and was finally able to call it a day Tuesday afternoon as flood recovery continues.
The Red Cross has been set up in Mount Pleasant High School since Friday, and was finally able to call it a day Tuesday afternoon as flood recovery continues.
“Sometimes in bad times people take advantage of you,” Margaret Mcavoy, Isabella County PIO officer said.
“Sometimes in bad times people take advantage of you,” Margaret Mcavoy, Isabella County PIO officer said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was forced to delay a vote on the controversial Republican health care bill.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was forced to delay a vote on the controversial Republican health care bill.
Lots of rain and cooler temps: We've had quite the variety of weather to start out the summer. How is it impacting your growing season?
Lots of rain and cooler temps: We've had quite the variety of weather to start out the summer. How is it impacting your growing season?
Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.
Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.
A Roscommon woman is OK after causing a wild chain reaction after hitting a utility pole.
A Roscommon woman is OK after causing a wild chain reaction after hitting a utility pole.
A Cadillac man is accused of attacking someone with his car.
A Cadillac man is accused of attacking someone with his car.
We have an update on a bomb threat in Kalkaska. The sheriff says he now knows who did it.
We have an update on a bomb threat in Kalkaska. The sheriff says he now knows who did it.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
Mount Pleasant police arrested a man after they say he elbowed a security guard at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital.
Mount Pleasant police arrested a man after they say he elbowed a security guard at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital.
A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.
A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.
Gladwin County has declared a state of emergency as it continues to deal with flood damage.
Gladwin County has declared a state of emergency as it continues to deal with flood damage.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.