Serra Traverse City Awards Camp Quality $22,000

A Traverse City business helped make the difference for some very deserving kids, raising thousands of dollars to help them battle cancer.

Back in May Serra Traverse City hosted its second annual Serra Cares 5K to benefit Camp Quality.

The goal was to surpass the amount raised last year and collect $12,000.

But Serra presented the camp with more than $22,000.

Camp Quality says Serra has done more than just help them raise money.

Kristyn Balog, Camp Quality Michigan Executive Director says, “It's the fact that they keep continuing to expand and help us build community and awareness for our campers, we know that there's always more children out there that could utilize our services.”

The money will go to the three one week camps and activities for not just kids battling cancer but their families as well.