Senate Delays Voting on Republican Health Care Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was forced to delay a vote on the controversial Republican health care bill.

It has Senate leadership discussing their options at the White House.

The original goal was to vote on the bill this week, but McConnell says that now won't be happening until after the July 4 recess.

It came down to too many Republican holdouts, who refused to vote in favor of the Senate's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

That was after the Congressional Budget Office predicted the plan would leave 22 million Americans uninsured by 2026.

Both conservative and moderate Republicans say more changes are needed before giving their support.

The White House is hosting Republican senators Tuesday night to try and sway more votes.

The president says if the bill fails it will be upsetting, and that's OK.