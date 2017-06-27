What's Growing With Tom: Week Three

Lots of rain and cooler temps: We've had quite the variety of weather to start out the summer.

How is it impacting your growing season?

The Doppler 9&10 Weather garden is growing nice and steady.

We have dealt with a lot of water here, but I don't see any major problems at this point.

I would love to see the temperature go up into the low 80s more often, but this weather is good for things just starting out. The beans have doubled in size in a weeks’ time and the lettuce and peppers look firm.

It's the same story for the other bed. In fact, there was mold on a few of the leaves. Plus, here you can see the carrots growing down the middle of the bed.

Oh! I can't forget, a few of my coworkers wanted to plant as well, so there are a few more beds around.

In the end, I'm just looking for it dry out and warm up.