9&10 NEWS BRINGS CHANGES TO THE NEWSCAST LINEUP

9&10 News is excited to announce anchor changes effective July 3rd, 2017. The beloved Michigan This Morning Co-Anchor, Courtney Hunter, will be anchoring 9&10 News at Noon, 5pm and 6pm.

Courtney Hunter graduated from Central Michigan University where she majored in Broadcasting and Cinematic Arts. Courtney is a Cadillac veteran who grew up watching Northern Michigan’s News Leader and has done an amazing job of connecting with all of our viewers.

With Courtney moving to the News at Noon, 5pm and 6pm, that leaves an open seat between Michigan this Morning Co-Anchor, Adam Bartelmay and Doppler Meteorologist, Michael Stevens. Please join us in welcoming back, Alex Jokich, as the Co-Anchor of Michigan This Morning. Alex reported for 9&10 News for nearly 5 years. 9&10 News is eager to have her energy and expertise back in the mix during Michigan This Morning!

Alex Jokich graduated from Pepperdine University with a major in Broadcast News and minor in Sociology. On June 10, 2017, she won two Michigan Emmy awards for her work on a documentary at WWMT.

Michelle Dunaway will still be a familiar face around 9&10 News. Although, she is looking forward to spending more time with her family and her 9 year old daughter, she will be concentrating on more in-depth storytelling. You will see her doing feature stories, live reports and continuing to bring our viewers the latest in health and wellness in our Healthy Living segments.

“We are so proud to be welcoming these ladies to their new roles. We know they will help us continue to showcase our commitment to telling the stories of Northern Michigan. Viewers will receive the most up-to-date information from the very best,” says Kevin Dunaway, Vice President/General Manager.

