New Bridge Over Chocolay River Set to Open

New Bridge Over Chocolay River Set to Open

A new $1.8 million bridge over the Chocolay River in the Upper Peninsula is set to open.

MDOT says they expect construction to wrap up on the bridge on M-94 on Wednesday.

The road was closed back in October after a culvert system failed washing part of the road away.

MDOT says the new bridge is expected to last 75 years and the work was completed about two weeks ahead of schedule.