More Than 80 Companies Targeted Worldwide in Cyberattack

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was forced to delay a vote on the controversial Republican health care bill.
Lots of rain and cooler temps: We've had quite the variety of weather to start out the summer. How is it impacting your growing season?
Photojournalist Jeremy Erickson took one of the 9&10 drones up at one of his favorite places in Northern Michigan on a great day for swimmers and boaters.
Knotty pine interior, the same counters people have likely leaned on for decades and potentially the best breakfast you'll find anywhere.
Gladwin County has declared a state of emergency as it continues to deal with flood damage.
A new $1.8 million bridge over the Chocolay River in the Upper Peninsula is set to open.
More than 80 companies around the world say they were attacked by hackers Tuesday.
Amazon is bringing around 1,600 new jobs to the state. The online retail giant is opening a fulfillment center in the Detroit area.
A stunning confession inside an Ann Arbor courtroom, where the suspect calmly admitted to killing a high school student.
A Michigan grandmother and her 3-year-old twin grandsons are dead after a fire at a house in Detroit.
Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.
A Roscommon woman is OK after causing a wild chain reaction after hitting a utility pole.
A Cadillac man is accused of attacking someone with his car.
A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
Mount Pleasant police arrested a man after they say he elbowed a security guard at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital.
A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
Government websites in a few states including one in Northern Michigan, were hacked and used to spread pro-ISIS propaganda. Mackinaw City is reportedly the only place in Michigan that was affected, leaving some residents wondering why.
