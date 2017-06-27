More Than 80 Companies Targeted Worldwide in Cyberattack

More than 80 companies around the world say they were attacked by hackers Tuesday.

It includes Russian-owned gas and oil company Rosneft, worldwide shipping giant Maers, and the second largest drug maker in the US Merck.

Hackers also came after the National Bank of Ukraine, airports, key logistics like the power networks, as well as transport systems.

Even the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was infiltrated.

This particular attack seems to be a ransomware attack, locking people's data asking for ransom of 300 bitcoin to get access to them again.