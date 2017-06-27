Amazon to Open Fulfillment Center in Romulus

Amazon is bringing around 1,600 new jobs to the state.

The online retail giant is opening a fulfillment center in the Detroit area.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a $5 million grant for Amazon to spend up to $140 million on the new facility in Romulus.

It's the second time in six months that the state has authorized an incentive for Amazon.

The company also plans to open a fulfillment center in Livonia with 1,000 jobs.