Man Admits to Killing Ann Arbor High School Student

A stunning confession inside an Ann Arbor courtroom, where the suspect calmly admitted to killing a high school student.

Jordan Klee was supposed to be in school the day he was found shot and killed last October.

On Monday, the accused killer Dante Wright admitted he and two other friends were trying to rob Klee.

The victim's mother was in court, sitting just feet away from his son's admitted killer as the shocking testimony continued.

Wright stood casually in court answering questions and remained unalarmed learning he now faces 23 to 50 years in prison for armed robbery and murder, and another two years for felony firearm.