Detroit House Fire Kills Grandmother, Twin Boys

A Michigan grandmother and her 3-year-old twin grandsons are dead after a fire at a house in Detroit.

The boys' 4-year-old cousin is in critical condition with second and third degree burns.

Crews say it likely started in the home's kitchen overnight.

Smoke alarms were reportedly working.

The entire first floor was in flames when crews arrived.

The victims were on the second floor.

There were 12 people in the home at the time.

The other eight managed to escape.