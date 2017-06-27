Gov. Snyder Urges Lawmakers to Change Michigan Merit Curriculum

Changes could be coming to high school graduation requirements in Michigan.

The governor wants to include a career readiness course.

Governor Rick Snyder is urging lawmakers to change the Michigan Merit Curriculum.

He's trying to make the requirements more flexible and to mandate a job skills class.

Under this proposal, it would be done in seventh or eighth grade, as well as students meeting health and physical requirements.

The governor says computer science should count as meeting a foreign language requirement.