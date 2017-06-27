15 Fire Crews Battle St. Joseph County Mulch Factory Fire

Smoke is filling the sky from a mulch factory fire in St. Joseph County.

Firefighters say it could take a week for it to burn itself out.

Fire crews say wind, dry weather and piles of recyclable material made this fire hard to contain.

The fire burned half of Michiana Decorative Mulch's 38-acre factory after multiple explosions.

People living nearby were told to prepare to leave their homes.

Crews don't know what caused the fire, but workers say it started after a malfunction on the mulch fermentation process.

At least 15 fire crews from Michigan and Indian worked all night to put this fire out.

No one was hurt.

A firefighter was treated and released for smoke inhalation.