Mount Pleasant Police Arrest Man Accused of Elbowing Hospital Security Guard

Mount Pleasant police arrested a man after they say he elbowed a security guard at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital.
A Cadillac man is accused of attacking someone with his car.
A Roscommon woman is OK after causing a wild chain reaction after hitting a utility pole.
This Wednesday is Harbor Spring’s 5th annual Blessing of the Fleet. The annual parade kicks off an exciting summer on Northern Michigan waters.
The city of Flint has extended its water contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority until September.
People in Isabella County are still dealing with washed out roads and water damage.
Senate Republicans are dealing with some unwelcome news after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released its review of the new GOP health care proposal.
Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.
It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!
A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.
Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.
A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.
A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
Traverse City Area Public Schools is looking into the possibility of parting with some of their vacant property for the right price.
Government websites in a few states including one in Northern Michigan, were hacked and used to spread pro-ISIS propaganda. Mackinaw City is reportedly the only place in Michigan that was affected, leaving some residents wondering why.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
Police say a Northern Michigan man crashed his truck into a U.S. Coast Guard fence and drove off. The Cheboygan Public Safety Department says Brad McPherson of Carp Lake turned himself in Monday morning. Friday night, surveillance video captured a truck plowing into the fence at the USCG Moorings in Cheboygan.
