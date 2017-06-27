Mount Pleasant Police Arrest Man Accused of Elbowing Hospital Se - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mount Pleasant Police Arrest Man Accused of Elbowing Hospital Security Guard

Mount Pleasant police arrested a man after they say he elbowed a security guard at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital.

It started Sunday morning when police say the patient became aggressive and was swearing and yelling at hospital staff.

They say when he was asked to calm down he elbowed the security guard.

Police say he was intoxicated.

He was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault and battery.