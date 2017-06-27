Cadillac Man Accused of Attacking Someone With Car - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Cadillac Man Accused of Attacking Someone With Car

A Cadillac man is accused of attacking someone with his car.

Investigators say Brandon Waters tried to hit someone with his Nissan Frontier, then damaged someone's SUV back in May.

Waters is now charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (his car), malicious destruction and leaving the scene.

He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.