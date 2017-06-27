Flint Extends Water Contract With Great Lakes Water Authority

The city of Flint has extended its water contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority until September.

It comes as the city struggles to recover from the lead tainted water crisis.

Flint city council approved the contract following a meeting Monday night.

The council was pressured to either approve a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority, provide an alternative plan or face legal action.

Lead leached from the pipes when the city switched to the Flint River in 2014.

The city switched back to Great Lakes Water Authority for water in 2015.