Chippewa River Downgraded To Flood Advisory

People in Isabella County are still dealing with washed out roads and water damage.

Around 7:00 Tuesday morning, we learned the Chippewa River has been downgraded from a flood warning to a flood advisory.

It comes days after heavy rain flooded a wide area of mid-Michigan but as of Tuesday morning, river levels are going down.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader has been following every development very closely since the flooding started back on Friday.

9&10’s Lauren Scafidi was in Mount Pleasant to get a closer look at recovery efforts.

Severe flooding even brought Governor Rick Snyder to Mount Pleasant, one of the hardest hit areas.

The Isabella County Road Commission says around 20 roads are washed away.

Around 40 Central Michigan University buildings were damaged, with the worst at the Student Activity Center.

The university has dozens working to help.

And the governor says he is working with FEMA in hopes of getting federal aid.

The road commission says repairs to roads alone are already coming to nearly $9 million.

The governor says federal aid could take a long time to get.