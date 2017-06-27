Congressional Budget Office Releases Review Of GOP Health Care P - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Congressional Budget Office Releases Review Of GOP Health Care Proposal

Senate Republicans are dealing with some unwelcome news after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released its review of the new GOP health care proposal.

The CBO released its report Monday, finding that while the bill could reduce U.S. deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars, it would also leave about 22 million Americans without health insurance by 2026.

That's a slight improvement over the House version of the bill, but still not enough to sway undecided Republicans.

So far, three Republican U.S. Senators are against the bill, including Maine Senator Susan Collins, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

If the GOP loses more than two Republican votes, the bill will not pass.

Republican leaders are hoping for a vote before July 4.

