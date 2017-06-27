MTM On The Road: Harbor Spring’s 5th Annual Blessing of the Flee - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Harbor Spring’s 5th Annual Blessing of the Fleet

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Grimmer, Reporter
Connect

This Wednesday is Harbor Spring’s 5th annual Blessing of the Fleet. The annual parade kicks off an exciting summer on Northern Michigan waters. Festivities begin at Harbor Spring’s historic waterfront where water-crafts of every shape and size, every paddle, and every oar are welcomed and blessed. Following the parade, The Boathouse, hosts its Summer Launch Celebration. The party includes a taste of local food and drink with an auction, dance, and much more. All proceeds from the event benefit the mission of the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society. Join our On The Road team as we preview all the fun!

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Isabella Co. Saw Mill Catches Fire, No One Hurt

    Isabella Co. Saw Mill Catches Fire, No One Hurt

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-06-27 03:34:07 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 5:32 AM EDT2017-06-27 09:32:46 GMT

    Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.

    Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.

  • Mixed Opinions Raised At Kalkaska Council Meeting Over Village President

    Mixed Opinions Raised At Kalkaska Council Meeting Over Village President

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-06-27 03:01:23 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-06-27 03:01:23 GMT

     Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting. 

     Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting. 

  • Pharmaceutical Co-Founder Heads to Prison After Meningitis Outbreak That Killed Dozens

    Pharmaceutical Co-Founder Heads to Prison After Meningitis Outbreak That Killed Dozens

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-06-27 04:06:40 GMT
    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-06-27 04:06:40 GMT

    A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.

    A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.

    •   