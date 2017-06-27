MTM On The Road: Harbor Spring’s 5th Annual Blessing of the Fleet

Government websites in a few states including one in Northern Michigan, were hacked and used to spread pro-ISIS propaganda. Mackinaw City is reportedly the only place in Michigan that was affected, leaving some residents wondering why.

Police say a Northern Michigan man crashed his truck into a U.S. Coast Guard fence and drove off. The Cheboygan Public Safety Department says Brad McPherson of Carp Lake turned himself in Monday morning. Friday night, surveillance video captured a truck plowing into the fence at the USCG Moorings in Cheboygan.

* Scattered Showers & Storms This Evening (Could Be Strong Maybe Severe In The Lower Peninsula) * Quieter Friday Afternoon * A Cooler Weekend ---------------------------- This evening: Scattered showers and storms will begin moving in and some of these storms could be on the strong and possibly severe side. The main window for these stronger storms will be 8/9 pm and into the overnight hours. They will be mainly South of Traverse City. Main threats with these storms...