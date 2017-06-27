MTM On The Road: Harbor Spring’s 5th Annual Blessing of the Fleet

This Wednesday is Harbor Spring’s 5th annual Blessing of the Fleet. The annual parade kicks off an exciting summer on Northern Michigan waters. Festivities begin at Harbor Spring’s historic waterfront where water-crafts of every shape and size, every paddle, and every oar are welcomed and blessed. Following the parade, The Boathouse, hosts its Summer Launch Celebration. The party includes a taste of local food and drink with an auction, dance, and much more. All proceeds from the event benefit the mission of the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society. Join our On The Road team as we preview all the fun!
Senate Republicans are dealing with some unwelcome news after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released its review of the new GOP health care proposal.
This Wednesday is Harbor Spring’s 5th annual Blessing of the Fleet. The annual parade kicks off an exciting summer on Northern Michigan waters.
Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.
It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!
A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.
The 23rd winner of the Athena Grand Traverse award has been announced and it’s Lynne Moon.
The first Experience Art Rapids in Elk Rapids wrapped up with a success over the weekend.
Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
Gusty winds in some spots of Northern Michigan are causing dangerous waves. Mason County is one place that has a high swim risk, and has a beach hazard.
Next year's $56 billion state budget is now on Governor Snyder’s desk awaiting his signature.
A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
Traverse City Area Public Schools is looking into the possibility of parting with some of their vacant property for the right price.
Government websites in a few states including one in Northern Michigan, were hacked and used to spread pro-ISIS propaganda. Mackinaw City is reportedly the only place in Michigan that was affected, leaving some residents wondering why.
A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
Police say a Northern Michigan man crashed his truck into a U.S. Coast Guard fence and drove off. The Cheboygan Public Safety Department says Brad McPherson of Carp Lake turned himself in Monday morning. Friday night, surveillance video captured a truck plowing into the fence at the USCG Moorings in Cheboygan.
* Scattered Showers & Storms This Evening (Could Be Strong Maybe Severe In The Lower Peninsula) * Quieter Friday Afternoon * A Cooler Weekend ---------------------------- This evening: Scattered showers and storms will begin moving in and some of these storms could be on the strong and possibly severe side. The main window for these stronger storms will be 8/9 pm and into the overnight hours. They will be mainly South of Traverse City. Main threats with these storms...