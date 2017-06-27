Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Roger Rabbit, Thelma & Frannie

It's Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Roger Rabbit, Thelma and Frannie - just three of Northern Michigan's many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Roger Rabbit is an indoor bunny. He is litter trained, but not neutered. Roger Rabbit is very friendly and has been handled a lot. If you want to take Roger Rabbit home, you can find him at the Cheboygan County Humane Society in Cheboygan

Thelma is a 6-year-old Hound. She is spayed and housetrained. Thelma is very sweet and has a lot of energy. She is looking for a fun family to take her home! Thelma is waiting to meet you at the Benzie County Animal Control in Beulah.

Frannie is a 5-year-old Domestic Shorthair/Mix. She is spayed. Frannie has low energy and is very quiet. She is also good with other cats and some dogs. Frannie is looking for a calm home to move into. She is waiting for her forever family to pick her up at the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!