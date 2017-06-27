Pharmaceutical Co-Founder Heads to Prison After Meningitis Outbreak That Killed Dozens

A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.
Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night. Central dispatch tells us this fire started just before 9 p.m.
The 23rd winner of the Athena Grand Traverse award has been announced and it’s Lynne Moon.
The first Experience Art Rapids in Elk Rapids wrapped up with a success over the weekend.
Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
Gusty winds in some spots of Northern Michigan are causing dangerous waves. Mason County is one place that has a high swim risk, and has a beach hazard.
Next year's $56 billion state budget is now on Governor Snyder’s desk awaiting his signature.
A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water.
Tomorrow, thousands will make their way across the International Bridge, as part of the 31st annual bridge walk. For the first time, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles
Police say a Northern Michigan man crashed his truck into a U.S. Coast Guard fence and drove off. The Cheboygan Public Safety Department says Brad McPherson of Carp Lake turned himself in Monday morning. Friday night, surveillance video captured a truck plowing into the fence at the USCG Moorings in Cheboygan.
Traverse City Area Public Schools is looking into the possibility of parting with some of their vacant property for the right price.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
Halotherapy uses Himalayan sea salt to treat allergies, asthma or dermatological issues. It’s led to the new trend of going to salt spas, and there's a new one in Traverse City.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
"Girls don't just go shopping, ya know, girls build stuff." The message Kristin Parkes hopes this group of 5th through 7th graders ultimately takes away from girl's STEM Camp.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing this opening weekend in Traverse City.
