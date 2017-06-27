Pharmaceutical Co-Founder Heads to Prison After Meningitis Outbreak That Killed Dozens

A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.

Barry Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder Monday, but convicted of conspiracy and fraud charges.

The case dates back to 2012 when a meningitis outbreak was traced to a contaminated injection of steroids made by the New England compounding center in Massachusetts.

76 people died, 23 in Michigan alone, including one person from Charlevoix and another from Traverse City

Prosecutors say Cadden ran the center dangerously by skirting regulations to make more money.