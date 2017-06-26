Isabella Co. Saw Mill Catches Fire, No One Hurt - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Isabella Co. Saw Mill Catches Fire, No One Hurt

Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.

Central dispatch tells us this fire started just before 9 p.m.

They say people were inside at time, but everyone was able to make it out.

No one is hurt.

Several fire departments are still on scene.

Right now, they're still unsure what started it.

