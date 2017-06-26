Athena Grand Traverse Award Awarded To Lynne Moon

The 23rd winner of the Athena Grand Traverse award has been announced and it’s Lynne Moon.

Athena Grand Traverse honors women in the community who excel in their careers.

As well as women who are involved in their communities and create leadership opportunities for other women.

The program inspires women to not only reach their full potential, but also to pass on what they have learned.

“It was really a hard choice. I think they had to go through a second round of voting because there were some really qualified people, but this one just rose to the top because of an extended time period of community commitment, and really just every day giving of them self to people that they work with, and people that they know,” said Deb Jackson, president of Zonta Club of Traverse City.

Lynne was nominated by community members and was one of nine nominees.