Experience Art Rapids Wraps Up Successful First Year

“I think it was a kind of risky endeavor, if you will, for the Art Rapids committee,” said Gregg Smith from Lawton Gallagher Group.

The first Experience Art Rapids in Elk Rapids wrapped up with a success over the weekend.

The event is similar to Art Prize in Grand Rapids with art work displayed throughout the village for 15 days.

$6,000 in cash prizes went to the best of the best.

The People's Choice Award winner was from Detroit and the Juror’s Choice came from Grand Rapids.

Again, it was the event's first year but businesses say they noticed an increase in visitors, during the normally slow period, before the start of the busy summer season.

“We talked to one business man on Saturday night and he said you know I met 300 new friends over the last two weeks and he said these are people who might have driven by Elk Rapids for maybe even years but never stopped to go downtown and this art event brought them downtown and he said I think they'll be back,” said Smith.

Committee members announced Experience Art Rapids will return next year.