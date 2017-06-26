Experience Art Rapids Wraps Up Successful First Year

Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night. Central dispatch tells us this fire started just before 9 p.m.
The 23rd winner of the Athena Grand Traverse award has been announced and it’s Lynne Moon.
The first Experience Art Rapids in Elk Rapids wrapped up with a success over the weekend.
Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
Gusty winds in some spots of Northern Michigan are causing dangerous waves. Mason County is one place that has a high swim risk, and has a beach hazard.
Next year's $56 billion state budget is now on Governor Snyder’s desk awaiting his signature.
A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water.
Tomorrow, thousands will make their way across the International Bridge, as part of the 31st annual bridge walk. For the first time, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles
Police say a Northern Michigan man crashed his truck into a U.S. Coast Guard fence and drove off. The Cheboygan Public Safety Department says Brad McPherson of Carp Lake turned himself in Monday morning. Friday night, surveillance video captured a truck plowing into the fence at the USCG Moorings in Cheboygan.
Good news for fans of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, they'll be taking flight again during the National Cherry Festival Air Shows. It comes after a landing mishap involving an F-16 Friday afternoon in Dayton, Ohio.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing this opening weekend in Traverse City.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
Everyone is advised to avoid the Chippewa River until further notice because of sanitary sewer overflow.
A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
Isabella and Midland counties are still trying to dry out. Rainfall Friday flooded communities, causing a lot of damage to homes, property and roads.
Cheboygan police have found the person who smashed through the fence at a Coast Guard facility.
Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry is now offering themed cruises for the 2017 summer season.
