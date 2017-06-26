Man Turns Himself In After Hit & Run Crash At USCG in Cheboygan

Police say a Northern Michigan man crashed his truck into a U.S. Coast Guard fence and drove off.

The Cheboygan Public Safety Department says Brad McPherson of Carp Lake turned himself in Monday morning.

Friday night, surveillance video captured a truck plowing into the fence at the USCG Moorings in Cheboygan.

Police immediately released photos asking for information from the public, before he gave himself up.

McPherson told police he was not drinking or doing drugs, he says his foot got stuck on the accelerator and he drove off because he was scared.

He was cited Monday for failing to stop at the scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they're doing their own investigation into the incident.