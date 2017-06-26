Athena Grand Traverse Award Recipient To Be Announced

The 23rd winner of the Athena Grand Traverse Award will be announced soon.

Athena Grand Traverse honors women in the community who excel in their careers, as well as women who are involved in their communities and create leadership opportunities for other women.

The program inspires women to not only reach their full potential, but also pass on what they have learned.

"It was really a hard choice, I think they had to go through a second round of voting because there were some really qualified people but this one just rose to the top because of an extended time period of community commitment and really just everyday giving of themselves to people that they work with and people that they know,” Debb Jackson, president of the Zonta Club of Traverse City said.

There were nine nominations for this year’s award, and we will have the winner for on 9&10 News at 11.