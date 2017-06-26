Athena Grand Traverse Award Recipient To Be Announced - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Athena Grand Traverse Award Recipient To Be Announced

Posted: Updated:
By Whitney Amann, Reporter
Connect

The 23rd winner of the Athena Grand Traverse Award will be announced soon.

Athena Grand Traverse honors women in the community who excel in their careers, as well as women who are involved in their communities and create leadership opportunities for other women.

The program inspires women to not only reach their full potential, but also pass on what they have learned.

"It was really a hard choice, I think they had to go through a second round of voting because there were some really qualified people but this one just rose to the top because of an extended time period of community commitment and really just everyday giving of themselves to people that they work with and people that they know,” Debb Jackson, president of the Zonta Club of Traverse City said.

There were nine nominations for this year’s award, and we will have the winner for on 9&10 News at 11.

  • Latest NewsMore>>

  • State Budget Heads to Governor's Desk

    State Budget Heads to Governor's Desk

    Monday, June 26 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-06-26 22:12:55 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:23:39 GMT

    Next year's $56 billion state budget is now on Governor Snyder’s desk awaiting his signature. 

    Next year's $56 billion state budget is now on Governor Snyder’s desk awaiting his signature. 

  • Gov. Snyder Checks Out Flood Damage in Isabella, Midland Counties

    Gov. Snyder Checks Out Flood Damage in Isabella, Midland Counties

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:07:31 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:29:49 GMT

    A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water. 

    A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water. 

  • International Bridge Closed To Traffic During Annual Walk, Participants Excited

    International Bridge Closed To Traffic During Annual Walk, Participants Excited

    Friday, June 23 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-06-23 23:13:21 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-06-26 23:09:01 GMT

    Tomorrow, thousands will make their way across the International Bridge, as part of the 31st annual bridge walk. For the first time, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles

    Tomorrow, thousands will make their way across the International Bridge, as part of the 31st annual bridge walk. For the first time, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles

    •   