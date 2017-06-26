Manistee Youth Armory Holds Grand Opening Event

A local organization is opening its doors to ensure students across Manistee County have a safe place to spend their free time.

The Manistee Youth Armory held a ribbon cutting and celebration to mark its grand opening Monday.

Hundreds packed in to the new building to check out the result of months of planning and dedication.

“It's rare that you see this day and age where you see churches organizations together in that caliber. With so many political divides and so many polarized topics people often divide and do their own thing, but this community has really come together to say let's put our differences aside for the sake of the kids,” Robert Carpenter, executive director said.

The armory is also working with the high school to give participants free lunches.

Students in sixth through twelfth grade will now have access to a host of different activities.

There’s an open gym, and a variety of programs put on by local businesses.

Robert says they wouldn’t have been successful without a big helping hand from the community they now support.